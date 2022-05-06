Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.