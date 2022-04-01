ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Hammers are pounding and saws are buzzing as workers remodel the former OfficeMax building to house a new Harbor Freight store.
Harbor Freight plans to host a soft opening May 3 and a grand opening May 21 at 3315 N. Ridge E., said Daniel Ree, the general contractor with Hanna Design Group in Aurora, Illinois.
“The remodel is on schedule,” Ree said. “We are using local contractors.”
Once open, the location will be the first Harbor Freight in Ashtabula County. The business plans to hire between 15 and 20 workers for the opening.
“Right now, we have new concrete going in for the receiving ramp/dock,” Ree said. “We will start hanging lights today.”
Next week, workers will install new heating and air conditioning units and polish the floors, he said.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he’s excited about it.
“I know many in our community are anxious for its opening,” he said. “This new store will certainly be a great complement to the many other local options we have for residents to utilize.”
OfficeMax closed its doors Nov. 13.
OfficeMax/Office Depot reportedly lost more than $850 million during the pandemic, according to its corporate headquarters in Boca Raton, Fla.
Harbor Freight then purchased the 3.3-acre property.
The seller, Mike Kohan, is the New York businessman who bought Ashtabula Towne Square Mall for $10.2 million in February 2020.
Right now, the closest Harbor Freight stores to Ashtabula are in Middlefield, as well as Meadville and Erie, Pa.
All of the stores are company owned, according to its website.
