ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula County residents soon will have a new place to buy tools.
Harbor Freight plans to open May 21 in the former OfficeMax store at 3315 N. Ridge E. (Route 20), company officials said Monday.
Once open, the location will be the first Harbor Freight in Ashtabula County. The business plans to hire between 25 to 30 workers for the store.
OfficeMax closed its doors Nov. 13.
OfficeMax/Office Depot reportedly lost more than $850 million during the pandemic, according to its corporate headquarters in Boca Raton, Fla.
Harbor Freight then purchased the 3.3-acre property.
The seller, Mike Kohan, is the New York businessman who bought Ashtabula Towne Square Mall for $10.2 million in February 2020.
When Kohan bought the mall property, it came with many buildings such as Tractor Supply, Bob Evans, OfficeMax and the outlying commercial property, Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas said.
Since that time, Kohan sold the Bob Evans parcel for $625,000 real property to Bob Evans and then from Bob Evans to North Ridge Ashtabula LLC for $1.5 million on April 5, 2021, according to auditor’s website.
In 2020, Kohan also sold the Applebee’s property for $624,000 to Applebee’s management corporation, and the Burger King parcel for $624,000 to Burger King’s management corporation, according to auditor’s website. Both restaurants were previously renting the buildings.
