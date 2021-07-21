ASHTABULA — The 2021 Wine and Walleye Festival will be a hybrid of years past, with organizers calling it the Wine, Dine and Walleye Festival.
“These unprecedented times have forced us to change the way we will go about our festival for 2021,” said Bryce Heinbaugh, a member of the festival’s executive committee.
Music, shopping and outdoor dining will kick off the event from 4-9 p.m. Friday on Bridge Street in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
The festival will continue from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday with live music, outdoor dining, sidewalk sales, 25 to 35 vendors and artisans as well as walleye meals.
“The festival has been ever-evolving,” Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said at Monday night’s City Council meeting. “A lot of planning goes into it — a year’s worth of planning and not knowing how COVID was going to affect it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s festival.
Timonere said based on the overwhelming popularity of last month’s Beach Glass Festival on Bridge Street, organizers are gearing up for a big crowd.
Admission is free to Bridge Street and more than 10 local restaurants and a brewery will be open, but reservations are advised.
Golf cart shuttle services will be available all day Saturday for those attendees who wish to park at Save-a-Lot grocery store on Lake Avenue.
For more information, go to www.wineandwalleyefestival.com.
