Four area school districts brought their developmentally disabled students home this year.
“We had a lot of conversation that our families wanted to be here,” said Pymatuning Valley Local Schools Superintendent Chris Edison.
One of the issues involved was transporting students from the Andover area to Happy Hearts Academy in Ashtabula every day.
Edison said discussions with Ashtabula County Educational Service Center Superintendent Michael Candela led to the opening of a unit at the district’s three schools.
“The ESC worked with us,” Edison said.
About 18 students, mostly from the district, participate in three different units and have integrated well into the student body. Ashtabula County developmentally disabled students can go to any of the satellite sites, Candela said.
Edison said the first high school pep rally was a great time for the new students and their counterparts.
“The [new students] attended their first pep rally,” he said.
Ben Schade, director of pupil services for the district, said the high school student council reached out to administrators while planning the pep rally to make sure the experience would be a good one for the developmentally disabled students.
The Grand Valley Local School district went through a similar change about five years ago, said Elllen Winer, director of pupil services, due to the commute to Ashtabula for students who had to start their journey by 6 a.m. or earlier.
Winer said the Grand Valley district has one high school unit. She said the group included students from Grand Valley, Pymatuning Valley and Jefferson school districts.
Winer said teacher Jennifer Shaffer and her staff have the students in the community regularly to learn important skills.
“They do a wonderful job of teaching life skills,” Winer said.
Conneaut Area City Schools also opened a new unit at the middle school, said CACS Superintendent Lori Riley. She said there was a need on the eastern side of the county and the district was happy to host the site.
Riley said it is important to have developmentally disabled students with other children in their peer groups when possible. She said the new middle school site is going well and provides opportunities for interaction with other students.
Other new satellite sites include students from Ashtabula Area City Schools and Geneva.
