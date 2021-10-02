Officials at the Ashtabula County Educational Service and Ashtabula County school districts continue to work together to find the best ways to educate more than 100 developmentally disabled students, said ACES Superintendent Michael Candela.
Candela said there are presently 15 satellite programs that meet the students where they can best be served. He said there are four units at the Happy Hearts Academy in Ashtabula, three at Pymatuning Valley schools, two in Conneaut, four in Geneva, one in Grand Valley and one at Lakeside.
“The intent is to provide the structure with the least restricting environment,” Candela said.
He said Happy Hearts, through ESC, is responsible for the education of more than 100 students from kindergarten through high school.
A cooperative environment has led to the opening of numerous satellite sights to better serve the students.
Candela said the administrators do all they can to provide the best opportunities possible. He said many students are able to function in a satellite unit in their home school system while others may need more resources.
Happy Hearts Academy has the ability to offer some of those extra resources in Ashtabula.
Candela said the teachers, aides, administrators, occupational therapists, physical therapist, vision therapists and other support staff go above and beyond to help the children learn.
“We have developed a wonderful staff,” Candela said.
He said Happy Hearts and Building Bridges Principal Todd Tulino coordinates the 15 satellite operations.
“We are very fortunate we have good relations with the the school systems,” Tulino said.
He said it takes extensive communication through email and phone calls, especially during the pandemic.
Candela said the staff worked really hard to keep the children safe during the pandemic in any way they could to reduce potential outside contact with the children. He said there are between 30 and 45 employees of the Happy Hearts units.
Tulino has been in the principal position for four years and enjoys his work.
“I just loved the kids,” Tulino said.
Candela said the students really respond well to Tulino.
“They just look forward to seeing Mr. Tulino to say good morning. Their eyes light up,” he said.
The Happy Hearts instruction costs come from a .5-mill levy and financial help from the school districts, Candela said.
Candela said teachers are working to provide needed life skills for the students.
“We put as much technology in the students hands as possible.
Tulino said the technology is used to enhance academic learning as well as the development of life skills.
“It is a nice combination of both,” he said.
Students at Happy Hearts Academy in Ashtabula were using laptop computers during a recent visit while older students were relaxing in an area designed specifically for the students to hang out in a comfortable setting.
