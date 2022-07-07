ASHTABULA — The summer’s construction season will carry the usual impacts — noise, traffic, orange barrels and parking woes.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere delivered a heads-up to City Council during a Tuesday night regular meeting at the Municipal Building.
“There’s lots of projects going on — Lake Avenue, ACMC and hotel construction has begun in the Ashtabula Harbor,” he said. “Beware as you travel this summer.”
Construction on the River Bend Hotel, at 533 Goodwill Drive, began at the end of June.
According to the project’s partners — Todd Canter, Larry Laurello and Pete Huggins — the $10.5 million project is expected to be completed by June 2023.
When finished, the five-story, 45-room hotel will be red brick with a sandstone color masonry on the first floor and decorative molding on top, above the fourth floor.
The partners plan to hire a total of 15 people, five full-time and 10 part-time employees to run the hotel and outdoor rooftop wine bar, as well as book parties for the venue.
Motorists and passersby Lake Avenue can’t help but notice Ashtabula County Medical Center is making way for a new, 115,000-square foot patient tower, which officially opens in early 2024.
The new patient care tower will be a multi-story building with 55 new private patient rooms, including a new intensive care unit, five new operating rooms in the surgical suite and 24 new rooms in the emergency department.
In addition to construction vehicles going in and out of ACMC, motorists need to watch out for orange barrels along Lake Avenue as workers pave and repair the street.
In other business, City Council:
• Authorized the city manager to enter into a $35,750 agreement with Koski Construction for sanitary sewer repairs on Union Avenue.
• Announced the Wine and Walleye Festival will be held July 22-24 in the Ashtabula Harbor, boasting entertainment, fish, wine and fireworks.
• Timonere reported on Juvenile Court Judge Albert Camplese’s proposal to move Juvenile Court into the Municipal Building. The juvenile resource center now occupies the basement of the Municipal Building and Camplese would like everything in one building, Timonere said.
“We’re talking about selling Municipal Building to the county and the city finding another building to move into,” he said. “As long as we can find the right building, it’s a win/win for both of us.”
Timonere said if the city offices move, he’s committed to finding a building in downtown Ashtabula.
City Council President John Roskovics said, “I think it’s great for our city government. We can become more visible and, hopefully, move to a more visitor friendly space.”
