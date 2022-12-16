ASHTABULA — Hundreds of families in need received a Christmas dinner and presents Thursday during HALO’s annual holiday giveaway at Our Lady of Peace Parish’s Mount Carmel Community Center.
Alice Harden, HALO coordinator, said 700 families will receive gifts for children and a complete ham dinner, thanks to a partnership with Country Neighbor food pantry.
The name HALO stands for Holiday Angels Loving Others, she said.
“For some families, this is the only Christmas they’ll have,” she said. “This is what Christmas is all about.”
Harden said volunteers are seeing people who never before applied to HALO due to the recent spike in inflation, Harden said.
On Thursday, more than 50 HALO volunteers helped out on the gifting day by loading vehicles with boxes of food and gifts.
“It’s wonderful and I’m so thankful,” said Jackie Newman of Ashtabula. “The kids will be so surprised on Christmas morning.”
City Council President John Roskovics, who also serves as president of the Catholic Charities Board of Directors, came out to see the HALO gift giveaway and offer a hand, if needed.
“What an impressive and organized effort,” he said. “It’s great so many people are getting help.”
Each family’s child receives two gifts and three or four stocking stuffers. Large families also receive board games for the entire family to play, Harden said.
To become part of the the free gift program in Ashtabula, potential recipients must apply at Catholic Charities from October to November. If applicants fall below 133 percent of the Federal poverty guidelines, they are usually approved.
HALO has been distributing gifts at the Mount Carmel Community Center for about eight years, and before that, at numerous locations throughout Ashtabula County.
Harden said HALO now has sites all over the county and a system to keep track of who is receiving what so there are no duplicates.
For more information, call 440-992-2121, stop by Catholic Charities at 4200 Park Ave., Third Floor, Ashtabula, or go to charities@youngstowndiocese.org.
