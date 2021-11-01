Warm weather and a desire to get back to some semblance of normalcy led area families onto the streets of Ashtabula County for trick or treat and other Halloween programs.
Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, the designated trick or treat start time for the village, families were trekking for candy near Giddings Park with the city’s safety forces providing candy to the children.
Jefferson Fire Chief Tom Lachey said there was a lot of trick or treaters in his neighborhood near the high school. “We gave away more than 700 pieces of candy,” he said.
Jefferson Ambulance Director Jake Rice and Jefferson Mayor Judy Maloney were giving out candy to children dressed in a wide variety of clothing.
Cocoa, a black dog, was dressed in an Ohio State costume while greeting visitors to an East Market Street home.
Ashtabula Township was a hotbed for trick or treating activity and a large contingent of trick or treaters were gathering for the big evening at the Fargo Drive home of Anthony Platano.
In some parts of Ashtabula large groups of trick or treaters could be seen wandering the streets while other places had few visitors.
Members of the Ashtabula Township Fire Department gave out candy from an ambulance and monitored safety during the Saturday evening trick or treat experience.
The 2021 edition of Ghoulfest in Geneva brought out hundreds of excited families, said Geneva Special Events Coordinator Margie Netzel. She said the turnout was overwhelming.
“We had 450 hot dogs and they were gone in 45 minutes,” Netzel said. She said the firefighters cooked and handed out the food at the fire hall as has become the department’s tradition.
She said an estimated 600 children participated in the trunk or treat program in a parking lot near the community center. Netzel said the police and fire departments did a great job of assisting on traffic control as well.
On Sunday a variety of communities, including Geneva, Andover and Conneaut, held trick or treat. Ciarra and Kathryn Welsh set up shop in the back of a car to give out candy to the roving packs of trick or treaters along South Broadway in Geneva.
Andover Fire Chief Mike Spencer said his firefighters were assisting the police department in keeping the children safe throughout the village.
“It’s our favorite holiday. The spooks, the costumes, and all the goodies,” Ciarra Welsh said with a laugh.
Several streets away Kristine and Larry Babic were greeting trick or treaters at their South Eagle Street home. “It takes us a whole day to get this set up,” she said.
Kristine Babic said Halloween is her birthday and she enjoys the connected nature of Halloween and her birthday. “Might as well make the most of it,” she said.
In Conneaut, Williams Street has long been a focus of trick or treat activity with a massive display of tombstones, moving ghouls and live people, dressed in costumes, giving out candy.
The entire street is blocked off as many homes have stepped up and decorated for the big day as well. Jim Muschiarone was escorting his daughters Lia, 6, and Ava, 13.
“They are super excited,” he said.
Lisa Bethel, also of Conneaut, dressed for the occasion. “We love Halloween. I love Conneaut and little towns that pull together,” she said.
