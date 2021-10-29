What should be at the top of the list for making sure your family has not just a happy Halloween, but a safe holiday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues?
Get vaccinated if you can against the virus, according to both local and state health authorities.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises parents get vaccinated to protect young children who are not yet vaccinated.
Although an advisory panel to the federal Food and Drug Administration recommended a pediatric dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old Tuesday, there are more steps in the federal approval process and final approval isn’t likely until early November.
That means many trick-or-treaters still won’t have had a chance to get the coronavirus vaccine, now available to everyone 12 and older. Two other brands, Moderna and the single-dose Johnson and Johnson, are also offered for those at least 18 years old, and booster shots are also now being offered for many Ohioans.
In addition to getting the shots, the CDC advises wearing a face covering when trick or treating or in an enclosed space, such as a haunted house or Halloween party.
“We don’t change the clocks until November so it should be light out so the kids can safely be out collecting their treats,” Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said. “I imagine there will be many out so it’s important everyone drive slowly and carefully. It’s a fun night to get treats but also to give out treats.”
Other tips include washing hands, staying home if you’re sick, holding any Halloween parties outdoors and making sure trick-or-treaters avoid traffic when they’re making their neighborhood rounds.
Ohio’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are up and the Ohio Department of Health last week reported Ashtabula County reached a grim milestone — more than 200 people have died from COVID-19.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said if residents wish to hand out treats, turn on a porch light or outdoor lighting during the designated times.
Trick-or-treaters are asked to only visit homes that have an outside light on.
“We hope everyone has an enjoyable time Saturday night,” Timonere said. “Please be cautious as you travel around our town and stay with your children so everyone stays safe.”
Here’s a list of trick-or-treat and trunk-or-treat times throughout Ashtabula County:
Andover Village, Sunday, 4-6 p.m.
Ashtabula City, Saturday, 5-7 p.m.
Ashtabula Township, Saturday, 5-7 p.m.
Austinburg, Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Conneaut, Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Dorset Township, Saturday, 4-6 p.m.
Geneva, Sunday, 4-6 p.m.
Harpersfield Community Center, Trunk or Treat, Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
Jefferson Village, Saturday, 4-6 p.m.
Jefferson Township, Saturday, 4-6 p.m.
Kingsville Fire Department, Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
Lenox Township, Saturday, 4-6 p.m.
Morgan Township, Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
North Kingsville Fire Department, Trunk or Treat, Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
Orwell, Saturday, 4-6 p.m.
Plymouth Township, Sunday, 5-6:30 p.m.
Plymouth Township Fire Department, Trunk or Treat, Sunday, 5-6:30 p.m.
Roaming Shores, Saturday, 5-7 p.m.
Rock Creek, Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
Saybrook Township, Saturday, 5-7 p.m.
Sheffield Township, Sunday, 4-6 p.m.
Sheffield Township Fire Hall, Trunk or Treat, Sunday, 4-6 p.m.
Signature Health, 4726 Main Ave., Ashtabula, Trunk or Treat, today, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
