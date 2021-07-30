JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners have settled on a 20-year term for a proposed .5 percent sales tax that would fund the construction and staffing of a new county jail.
Commissioners met on Thursday morning to discuss particulars of the proposed tax which has been under consideration. County Administrator Janet Discher provided information about estimated annual revenue from the sales tax, as well as payments for $40, $45 and $50 million bonds with 20-, 25-, 30- and 35-year terms.
For a $50 million, 20 year bond, which commissioners generally favor, the county would pay a total of $60.8 million. A total of $131.5 million would be generated by the sales tax over 20 years.
If the county pursues the 20 year bond, there will be a $2.7 million surplus after paying the first year’s bond payment, and that surplus will grow as bond payments decrease and sales tax revenues increase, according to the information from Discher. That surplus will be used to pay for staffing and operation of the jail, and the hiring of additional deputies for the Sheriff’s Office. Funds from the sales tax are limited to criminal and administrative justice purposes.
The county will not move forward with the bond until after the November election.
The amount of the bond could be reduced, depending on how much additional funding the county is able to secure.
The sales tax was initially proposed as a continuing tax. Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he favored a definite term for the tax, instead of a continuing term. Kozlowski said the 20-year term on the bond gave people the feeling of a definite end.
“It provides kind of a light at the end of the tunnel, in my opinion,” Kozlowski said. “I feel like that will also set us up in the position that we construct the facility, and the taxpayers know with absolute certainty that this is up in 20 years.” That would let voters hold the county accountable, he said.
Once construction costs are paid off, there would not be a need for the .5 percent sales tax, which could then be reduced if a future board of commissioners seeks to renew the tax.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said there was good feedback from the community at public hearings and other events. Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he was pleased with the attendance at the public hearings on the tax. Kozlowski said the input from those hearings was very useful.
Voters will have the final say on the proposed tax. The deadline to file levies and other taxes for the November ballot is Aug. 4.
Commissioners have been hosting a number of events to educate the public about the need for a new jail. The price of the facility is estimated to be $43.7 million, not including the cost of the property where it will be built.
Informational events are currently planned for the New Leaf Event Center in Conneaut at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, Andover Public Library at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 and at the Geneva Community Center at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to information provided by the commissioners.
