ASHTABULA — Michael J. Habowski, president and CEO of the Ashtabula County Medical Center Healthcare System, plans to retire in January.
Habowski’s focus as president and CEO was to keep healthcare local by recruiting providers who practice full-time in Ashtabula County.
During his 11 years at the helm, the ACMC Healthcare System experienced significant growth. Family health centers opened in Ashtabula, Conneaut, Geneva, and Orwell, and the Jefferson location more than doubled in size.
Strong financial stewardship made it possible to move forward with construction of a new patient care tower that will feature 55 private patient rooms, five operating rooms, and 24 emergency department rooms. The 115,000-square-foot patient care tower is expected to be completed in January 2024, with the first patient being admitted in April of that year.
“I am grateful to the Board of Directors who gave me this opportunity 11 years ago. Their support of me has never waivered, and their support of this organization and this community is unquestionable,” Habowski said. “As I look back on my career, I can honestly say that I have never worked with a more extraordinary team. I have been just one part of ACMC’s growth. The administrative team, management team, medical staff and our frontline caregivers deserve the credit. They make it happen.”
Habowski brought more than 30 years of experience in healthcare to the table, including leadership in hospital operations, strategic planning, business development and clinical service line administration. Immediately prior to joining the ACMC Healthcare System, he served as vice president of clinical services for seven years at Cleveland Clinic’s Marymount and South Pointe hospitals.
“The Board of Directors is thankful for the 11 years Mike spent as president and CEO of the ACMC Healthcare System,” said Nancy Kister, chairman of the board. “His leadership has been instrumental in positioning ACMC, ACMC Regional Home Health, and Glenbeigh for continued growth and the ability to serve our patients and communities for many years to come. We wish him the best in his retirement. He will be greatly missed.”
Habowski said, “Making the decision to retire was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make. It has truly been an honor to spend the last 11 years in Ashtabula County. I will never forget the wonderful people I’ve met on this journey and the impact each of them made on my life.”
An interim president will be appointed and a search will be conducted for Habowski’s replacement.
