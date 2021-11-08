GV's Steimle proud of state performance

OBETZ — Grand Valley’s David Steimle, a junior, finished 76th out of 180 runners at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II State Cross Country Championships on Saturday afternoon. He ran a 16:56 while completing in the 5K course.
Grand Valley head cross country coach Kurtis Fisher said he was very happy with the performance. The course was dry and fast, Fisher said.
“It was in great shape. It looked like they even rolled it a little,” he said.
“The top guys ran 4:40s [for the first mile] and he went [through] at 5:04 which was a little quicker than we would have liked but he held on,” Fisher said.
Steimle is the third in a line of state qualifiers from his family. John Steimle completed in the 2016 and 2017 state cross country meets and the 2017 state track meet. Grace Steimle, a 2018 graduate, qualified for the state cross country meet all four years of her high school career and added two state track championships as well.
David Steimle said he was surprised when the 5:05 time was announced at the mile mark but was able to hold on after the quick start.
“Being under 17 [minutes] was pretty much one of my goals,” David Steimle said.
The opportunity to run at the state meet will help David Steimle during the rest of his high school career. He said the experience will set him up well for track and cross country next year.
Fisher said the pair gathered after the 2020 regional meet and put a plan together to get back to the 2021 regional and qualify for state. He said the plan worked well last week and continued on Saturday.
John Steimle attended the meet and was impressed with his brother’s run.
“It was cool. He ran a good strong race,” he said.
Edgewood freshman Maddie Crooks also qualified for the Division II meet but fell ill and was not able to complete the race, said Edgewood cross country coach Steve Hill. He said she may have been dehydrated.
Hill said she was in 24th place at the mile mark but dropped out at the 1.5 mile mark.
“She had a very successful season and we look forward to what she can do the next three years,” he said.
