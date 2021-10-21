ORWELL — The Grand Valley Local Schools Board of Education voted to reallocate 1 mill of “inside millage” to a permanent improvement fund starting in the 2022 tax collection year.
A public hearing was held on Monday evening ahead of the board meeting where the vote was approved. Treasurer Lisa Moodt said the option was available to the school board to begin a fund for permanent improvements.
Moodt said there are 4 mills of inside millage that the schools are able to use for education. She said the school bond levy, which was passed 23 years ago will go off the books in 2024 and funds are needed to pay for permanent improvements.
“What the law allows is to move money out of that 4 mills [to which the district is entitled] into permanent improvements,” Moodt said
She said ideally the district would have added the 1-mill inside levy money next year when the bond issue is reduced to from 2.8 to 1.8 mills, but the district felt the money was needed to begin the fund now.
Moodt said the moving of the millage will cost a home owner in the district about $35 a year with a home valued at $100,000.
“It gives us one more year of collecting,” she said.
The board plans to reduce the bond levy by 1 mill next year bringing the tax bill back to the present tax status.
Moodt said the money set aside from the original construction of the schools has run out and it is important to maintain the buildings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.