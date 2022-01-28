ORWELL — Two seventh-grade students at Grand Valley Middle School have upped the ante annually in their five years of raising funds to fight cancer.
“We came up with the idea during a game we were playing in third grade,” said Violet Morse who has been working on the project with her friend Jocelyn Cozad, and other students and school officials, for five years.
“The first year we raised $416. Our goal [this year] is $5,000,” Cozad said.
The bulk of the fund-raising efforts are a $1 fee to dress up for high school and middle school students and 25 cents for elementary school students, Cozad said. She said they also go out and ask businesses for donations.
An added impetus this year is Grand Valley Middle School Principal Gjergj Haxhiu agreed to have his head shaved if the students meet the $5,000 goal.
Grand Valley High School Principal Roberta Cozad helped the students set up a donation page and the students raised more than $450 before fundraising efforts kicked into full gear this week.
The event is scheduled to continue through Monday with dress-up days and community donations.
The proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Cancer Research Fund to help fight cancer in children, Morse said.
Haxhiu said he was willing to have his head shaved if the students make the goal, but did not agree to a mohawk. He said so many negative things are said about our youth, but there are great things happening with students in Grand Valley Local Schools and he wanted to support those efforts by the two young ladies.
The link to donate to the students’ fundraising efforts is https://fundraise.childrenscancer.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=1355
