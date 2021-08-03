ORWELL — The Grand Valley Local School District has announced upcoming dates for orientations for new students and the start and dismissal times for schools for the upcoming year.
Students entering 9th grade and high school students who are new to the district will have an orientation on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m., while grades five, six and new middle school students will have an orientation on Aug. 18 at 10 a.m., according to information from the district.
Orientation for new elementary school students will be on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m.. Kindergarten orientation will be held on Aug. 30. Boys orientation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and girls orientation will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m..
The first day of school for grades one through 12 will be Aug. 24, and kindergarten students will start one week later, on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Kindergarten through fourth grade students will be in school from 8:45 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.. The middle and high schools will start the day at 7:25 a.m. and dismiss at 2:26 p.m..
Tentative bus routes for the district can be found on the district’s website, www.grand-valley.k12.oh.us.
