ORWELL — Ashtabula County Educational Service Center Happy Hearts students at Grand Valley High School learn everything from baking muffins, taking food orders and selling drinks.
These students run and manage an in-school business called, “Mustang Muffins and More.”
The business has grown over the years, and this year the students independently are selling drinks and food to the GVHS staff every Friday.
The Happy Hearts classroom philosophy is guided by the principles of the Soul Fruits: Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Goodness, Gentleness, Kindness, Faithfulness, Self-Control.
The students place a Soul Fruit sticker on each wrapper, allowing the patron to choose what principle they need the most that day.
Students eagerly share their favorite part of the program.
“Seeing the teachers choose their soul fruit for the day,” Jenna said.
Wyatt and Jimmy said they like to collect and count the money, while James enjoys checking off the order form.
Aiden said he has the best job of all — sharing samples of the tasty treats.
Placing a high priority on the earth and caring for it, the students are frugal and repurpose as much as they are able, using packaging made of compostable, recyclable materials.
“Every step of this process is life skills readiness for our students,” teacher Jennifer Shaffer said. “The students select the muffins, make a shopping list and determine what ingredients we already have.”
Most of the items are purchased at the Save-A-Lot store in Orwell.
“We have also picked up goods from Dollar General and the Amish store here in Orwell,” she said. “They have some great sales to help us out.”
Baked items are cooked in the Consumer Science classroom every Thursday. Planning, storage and food preparation take place in Shaffer’s classroom.
Through the generosity and care of the GV staff, the students are able to share good food and ensure that 50 percent of the profit is distributed to different charities.
The sale takes place every Friday, based on orders.
“We would never sell any item that we would not eat ourselves or serve to our family,” Shaffer said. “The students love to visit the teachers every Friday morning, see their smiling faces and hear their marvelous feedback.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.