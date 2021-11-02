Gurto trial delayed

JEFFERSON — Joshua Gurto’s trial for rape and aggravated burglary, initially scheduled to start last Friday, has been delayed.
Judge Marianne Sezon, who is overseeing Gurto’s two criminal cases, gave two reasons for the delay of the trial.
First, one of Gurto’s three attorneys recently started a federal jury trial expected to last three to four days and sought to continue a trial preparation conference on Oct. 26, according to the judgement entry.
Sezon’s second reason for allowing the delay is a COVID-19 outbreak in the Ashtabula County Jail.
In October, Sezon rejected a proposed plea deal that had been agreed upon by both the prosecution and the defense. A judgement entry with Sezon’s detailed reasoning behind the decision was filed under steal, and will remain under seal until both cases have been resolved, according to a judgement entry from the case.
Gurto is awaiting trial in a pair of cases. In the first, he has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
In the second, Gurto has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to court records.
The trial scheduled to start last Friday was in the aggravated burglary and rape cases.
No new trial date has been set, according to court records.
