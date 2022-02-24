JEFFERSON — Two unrelated jury trials recently concluded with guilty verdicts in Common Pleas Court.
On Feb. 17, Christopher Lloyd Gibbs was found guilty aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident and obstructing official business, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.
Gibbs was accused of causing a traffic crash that killed his brother Lloyd Gibbs, according to the press release.
After being found guilty, Gibbs was taken into custody, and faces up to five years in prison, according to the release. Gibbs was initially charged in August of 2020, according to court records.
Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole thanked law enforcement officials involved in the case.
A date for sentencing has not yet been set, according to court records.
In an unrelated case, John Furman was found guilty of one count of kidnapping, one count of rape and one count of domestic violence on Feb. 18, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.
Furman was charged in November, 2020, according to court records. Furman was found not guilty on three of six charges, one count of kidnapping, one count of rape and one count of domestic violence, according to court records.
After being found guilty, Furman’s was taken into custody, and he faces up to 30.5 years in prison, according to the press release.
O’Toole commended the victim for coming forward to report the crime, and thanked members of law enforcement who were involved in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.