JEFFERSON — Robert Lee Van Alphen was sentenced to 25 years in prison as part of a plea agreement reached with the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.
The agreement resolved charges from a pair of cases against Van Alphen, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.
Van Alphen pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, first-degree felonies, three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second-degree felonies, four counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, and one count of voyeurism, a fifth-degree felony, according to court records.
Five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second-degree felonies, and one count of voyeurism, a second-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Van Alphen was initially charged with three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person in July 2021, and was charged with additional crimes in August, according to court records.
Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole thanked law enforcement for their work, including Detective Taylor Cleveland and Lieutenant Michael Sullivan from the Conneaut Police Department, according to the press release. She also commended the courage of the victims who came forward in this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.