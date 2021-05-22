Guilty on all counts

JEFFERSON — John Rose was found guilty on four counts by a jury of his peers on Friday afternoon.
The verdict capped off a three-day trial in the June 2, 2020 stabbing death of Paul Ruffo in Saybrook Township.
Rose was convicted on one count of aggravated murder and two counts of murder, unclassified felonies and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
After reading the verdict, Judge Thomas Harris ordered Rose taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office. He said he will be ordering a pre-sentencing investigation in this case.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole thanked Harris in a statement released on Friday night. She also thanked the Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies, the jury and assistant prosecutors John Lewis and Omar Siddiq.
“My deepest sympathy goes to the victim’s family and we will keep them in our prayers,” O’Toole said in the statement.
The prosecution rested on Thursday afternoon after calling numerous witnesses, including forensic experts and Rose’s estranged wife, who testified that Rose said he thought he killed Ruffo after returning from Ruffo’s home the night of the murder.
The prosecution also entered a number of threatening messages from Rose into evidence.
Rose testified on Thursday afternoon and said Ruffo attacked him, the two of them fell off of a porch, and after a brief scuffle, Rose left the scene and Ruffo went back into his home. On cross-examination, Siddiq pressed Rose on the messages he sent and how Ruffo died.
Friday morning began with closing arguments. Lewis gave the state’s closing argument. He started by thanking the jury for their service.
He ran through the evidence for the jury.
Ruffo’s injuries do not fit with Rose’s story of how events played out, Lewis said.
“You don’t accidentally receive five knife wounds from falling over a porch rail,” he said. “The injuries just don’t line up with the stories told by the defendant.”
Rose’s version of events has evolved over time, Lewis said.
Rose admitted that he had his knife in his hand, and that knife was found with Ruffo’s blood on the blade, Lewis said.
Lewis read a number of threatening messages Rose sent to Rachel Clevenger, his girlfriend, who was at Ruffo’s house the night Ruffo died. The messages show prior calculation and design, Lewis said.
Lewis ran through Rose’s changing stories, from his first story, which no one had a knife, to admitting he had one knife, to saying he had two knives.
Lewis criticized Rose’s testimony from Thursday, highlighting additional changes in his story and the fact that Rose has never claimed he defended himself with deadly force. Even if Rose’s description of the events leading up to Ruffo’s death was true, it wouldn’t meet the standards for self-defense, Lewis said.
“It took a long time to get to the final version of this story he came up with,” Lewis said.
Per Due also thanked the jury for their service. Per Due said Rose made stupid mistakes.
“Let’s get that out, put it on the table, he’s made a lot of dumb mistakes in this case,” he said.
That doesn’t make him guilty of murder, Per Due said.
Per Due ran through the evidence.
Ruffo’s home was a drug house, and Ruffo had drugs in his system when he died, Per Due said.
Rose is the only person who was at the house who testified, Per Due said. The state didn’t have the murder weapon tested to see if it fit the wound on Ruffo, he said.
Rose has been consistent on the fact that he was clotheslined by Ruffo, Per Due said.
The state put Rose’s messages into evidence, but did not put in any replies from Ruffo, Per Due said.
“Were’s the other side of the conversations?” he asked. The threatening messages were not all directed at Ruffo, he said.
On the subject of the threatening messages, people say things that they don’t mean, Per Due said.
Per Due criticized Rose’s wife for initially lying to police when they came to his home the night of the murder, and saying in her statement that Rose came home before the police were even called to Ruffo’s house that night.
Rose carried a knife regularly, so having a knife with him that night was not out of character, Per Due said.
Siddiq had the last word of the trial, and said that Per Due’s defense of Rose was grasping at straws.
He reviewed the elements of self-defense, including the duty to retreat, if possible.
“If the victim came out with a knife, [Rose] had the opportunity, the ability to walk off that porch,” Siddiq said.
Rose didn’t leave because Ruffo’s death wasn’t self-defense, he said.
Siddiq said Rose didn’t make stupid decisions, he made calculated decisions.
Rose testified that Ruffo had a knife. Siddiq said it made no sense that Ruffo had a knife and didn’t use it.
Stabbing someone who is on top of you is not reasonable force, and is not self defense, Siddiq said.
Siddiq said Rose went to Ruffo’s house to bring Clevenger back to his house, and he attacked Ruffo, who he saw as an impediment to getting her back.
