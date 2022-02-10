CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Chamber of Commerce has named Charles Guglielmo Conneaut’s 2021 Citizen of the Year.
The award is given out annually to a person who has been involved in the Conneaut area through volunteer and or charitable works, according to a press release from the Chamber.
Guglielmo said he was excited when he heard Tuesday morning that he had been named Citizen of the Year.
“I was super ecstatic,” he said.
Guglielmo has been the announcer for Conneaut High School’s home football games for 30 years, he said. He also serves as the announcer for the school’s boys and girls basketball teams. Guglielmo said he also hosts a pair of television shows for Conneaut’s cable access channel.
“One is called ‘Around the Town with Chuck,’” he said. “That’s where I talk to people around the community, here in Conneaut, or maybe even in the county, at times, interviewing them and finding out how important they are to their community and what they do.”
Guglielmo also hosts a show called “Inside the Spartans,” which is focused on sports and other events at the Conneaut Area City Schools, he said.
In addition to his work in broadcasting, Guglielmo has taught Sunday School for 30 years, he said. He also served as the announcer for D-Day Conneaut this year.
Guglielmo said he enjoys being involved in the community.
“It’s what I love to do,” he said.
Guglielmo retired almost three years ago. He said he knew retiring would give him more time to devote to volunteering in the community.
Guglielmo said he is looking for additional ways to get involved.
“I want to make sure there’s something on my calendar to do for every day of the week,” he said.
“I just want to thank the Chamber, of course, ... but the number one person I need to thank is my wife, for doing this for 30-plus years,” Guglielmo said.
Guglielmo also thanked Conneaut Area City Schools Superintendent Lori Riley for allowing him to be involved in the district.
He will be recognized at the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner Meeting at New Leaf Event Center on Feb. 15, along with winners of a number of awards presented every year by the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce.
The 2021 President’s Award will be presented to the Conneaut Health Department, according to the press release from the Chamber. Health Department employees have worked diligently to pass along information and ensure the safety of Conneaut residents over the last two years, according to the release.
Burdick’s Plumbing and Heating will receive the Chamber’s 2021 Professional Achievement Award. The business was founded in 1970, and has spanned three generations of the family.
The 2021 Leadership award will be presented to Sandbar Suds. The business owners are passionate about their products and strive to create a great experience for their customers, according to the release.
Award winners from 2020 will also be honored at the event, after last year’s dinner was canceled due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.