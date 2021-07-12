COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP — The primary election is months away, but dozens of people showed up to hear from Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Blystone on Sunday afternoon at the Colebrook Lounge.
Blystone, a Republican running against Gov. Mike DeWine in the 2022 primary, spent time talking individually with people in a pavilion at the lounge. The event was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A variety of topics were on peoples minds, ranging from government’s role in day-to-day life, the status of vaccinations and what is taught in local schools.
As people arrived, they chatted with Blystone concerning issues they believed important. Campaign-related materials were also available at the event.
Blystone said he has concerns about both political parties, but decided to challenge DeWine because of many of the moves he made during the coronavirus pandemic regarding mask mandates and closing businesses.
Blystone considers himself a Constitutional Conservative, but decided to work within the party structure.
“As far as I am concerned, the Republican Party needs to be dismantled and rebuilt,” he said.
The way public schools are teaching subjects is a major concern for Blystone and many of the people attending the event. He believes school districts are indoctrinating children.
Blystone said he is working for smaller government.
“I am just a common man,” he said.
Blystone owns a farm, a restaurant, an event center and other businesses in Canal Winchester, south of Columbus, and is challenging DeWine because he believes Constitutional rights have been violated by the administration.
Blystone said he believes racism has been around forever, but doesn’t buy into the idea of systemic racism that he says has become a popular theme by Democrats and the media.
A focus on smaller government would be Blystone’s goal if he is elected.
“We need to put the people back in the process,” he said.
“Trump woke up the country and DeWine keeps trampling on our Constitutional rights,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.