ASHTABULA — Dayton Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley will pay a visit to Ashtabula County today at noon.
Whaley will be meeting with community members at Harbor Perk in Ashtabula.
The event is part of Whaley’s tour of Ohio’s 88 counties, according to a statement from her campaign.
Whaley will also be hosting events at The Homestead House Bed and Breakfast in Lake County and the Trumbull County Democratic Party headquarters.
Whaley, who was first elected Dayton Mayor in 2013, is seeking to replace Mike DeWine as the Governor of Ohio next November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.