Growth on tap for county if all goes well

A kinder, gentler industrial base is the hope Ashtabula County officials focus on as they guide the area into the future.
Utilities able to provide large quantities of water and power to potential businesses are a major drawing card for companies seeking to locate in northeastern Ohio. Companies also want available land near major transportation networks giving Ashtabula County an advantage in the process of expanding manufacturing and industrial opportunities, according to development officials.
Ashtabula County economic development leaders, politicians and educational officials all agree that the county doesn’t want to go back to a time when industry destroyed the environment and pushed workers to the edge, but believe there is a new way to success.
“We are definitely seeing opportunities,” said Growth Partnership for Ashtabula County Executive Director Greg Myers. He said a lot of the leads come from companies wanting to do business in northeastern Ohio and to have access to quality infrastructure and transportation options, such as ports and the Interstate transportation system.
“I am very confident there will be continued opportunities in the manufacturing sector,” Myers said. He said the biggest challenge is preparing area brownfield sites for potential use.
“If we had sites that were ready to go we could have landed a number of projects,” Myers said.
Ashtabula County Port Authority Executive Director Mark Winchell said reclaiming the brownfield sites around the county are a key to the future. He said an example is the old Andover Industries site that has been remediated with state grants to prepare it for future use.
The Ashtabula County Brownfield Coalition works to find sites that can be cleaned up and used for other purposes such as manufacturing, Winchell said. He said $600,000 in Environmental Protection Agency grants have been used to clean properties throughout the area.
Sites in Rock Creek and Geneva have also been remediated and are waiting future uses.
Another challenge is getting the owners of some of the former industrial properties on board to make sure remediation efforts are complete and plans are developed for future use, Myers said.
One area of the county where those discussions have been on-going are beginning to see some fruit. He said the Port of Conneaut is a place where a lot of growth can occur.
“There is a tremendous opportunity there,” Myers said.
Myers said the key to the economic development is making sure new technology is a proponent of the new industry to ensure air and water resources are not denigrated. He said the unregulated industrial options that created area Superfund sites, including Fields Brook, are not an option as government regulation keeps a close eye on companies.
The Petmin project, in Ashtabula, is a key example of the detailed industrial monitoring that will occur when the plant to make ingots is complete, Myers said. The project has been on hold because of COVID-19 restrictions that are affecting the ability of the company to move in and out of South Africa.
Ashtabula City Manager James Timonere agrees about past environmental issues.
“Self regulation was not a good thing,” he said.
Timonere said better regulation and higher-end technology has paved the way to a brighter future. He said there is little land in the city, other than the industrial park, for further manufacturing growth, but Joint Economic Development agreements help the city which provides sewer and water for potential growth.
Ashtabula Technical and Career Campus Superintendent Scott Wludyga said the school continues to work with companies to fine tune programs to meet company employment needs as they develop. He said a new satellite program is opening at Lakeside High School to help students understand the connection between humans, machines and the Internet in addition to an engineering program at the Jefferson campus of A-Tech.
“We want our students to be on the forefront of technology,” he said.
