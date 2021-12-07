CONNEAUT — Local groups donated a total of $107,000 to University Hospitals Conneaut, for the construction of a cancer treatment center at the facility.
The Kendall Foundation set a fundraising goal of $50,000, and exceeded that goal by $7,000. Three local families matched $50,000 of the funds raised, for a total donation to the hospital of $107,000, according to a press release from UH.
Cancer treatment is currently available at UH Conneaut, but the completion of the fundraising would allow for the creation of new infusion suites, private exam rooms, a physician’s office, and improve the cancer treatment center to ensure privacy and create a healing environment, according to the release.
The Kendall Foundation raised the funds in five months, through online fundraising and two in-person events, Cask for a Cause at Cask 307 and the Giving on the Green golf scramble at Fowler’s Mill, according to the release.
Chuck and Kathie Hardin, Rich and Robbin Garcia and Ned Hyland matched $50,000 the Kendall Foundation raised.
Angela Kendall created the Kendall Foundation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It became evident very quickly that so many organizations were being affected by the inability to fundraise due to COVID,” Kendall said in the release. “People were looking for something meaningful to join in on and to feel a part of, and so we started an online platform to raise money for non-profits, families and groups in need.”
In the release, Jason Glowczewski, chief operating officer of UH Conneaut and Geneva, said with the strain of the pandemic partnering with the community has been essential. “
“We are extremely grateful to Angela and her team at The Kendall Foundation, our UH Conneaut board members and their families, and our local community for their perseverance in helping us reach this incredible fundraising milestone,” he said in the release.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Ashtabula County, according to the release. The goal for the first phase of the project is $455,000. The hospital is $25,000 from that goal.
