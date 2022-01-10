GENEVA — After a year of inactivity due to COVID-19, an economic development committee from the Geneva Business Association is back to work in finding ways to improve the downtown area and beyond.
Debbie Sistek, owner of Luisa’s Restaurant, and fellow North Broadway businessperson Mike Schupska, gathered 30 to 40 people interested in improving the area in 2019 and eventually a committee was formed through the GBA, Sistek said.
Sistek said she has been in business in the building since 1996 and has operated Luisia’s Restaurant for the past 16 years. “We’ve seen a lot of change,” she said.
The business leaders hoped to provide ways to improve the downtown area, and beyond, in 2019, but then their work was brought to a halt by the pandemic.
The economic development committee has recently gotten back to work.
“We are the corridor from SPIRE to the lodge,” she said. Sistek said the community needs to capitalize on the traffic flow.
Mac Chafer, vice president of the GBA and local realtor, is a member of the committee and is excited about helping business and building owners. “We want to help them for no cost,” he said.
The first bit of business is cataloguing all the empty buildings and eventually provide a website that will help advertise the properties.
Committee member Amanda Briggs said the group is working hard to create the list of available storefronts that can be used by prospective business owners. She said it will be placed on the GBA website and linked to the city’s site as well.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said he hopes the city can begin developing a comprehensive plan later this year and eventually hire a consultant to help put the plan together to help revitalize the downtown area.
