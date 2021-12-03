ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Friendly Quilters presented 32 veterans with quilts on Nov. 22.
This is the seventh year the guild has given quilts to veterans in the community and have given out more than 120 quilts. Veterans are chosen for a quilt from the local community.
All year long, the group works on quilts for this occasion. Sometimes they are all given one block to make and those blocks are put into quilts to donate.
The Ashtabula Friendly Quilters meet on the fourth Monday of the month at the First Church of the Nazarene in Ashtabula. Our guild is a meeting place for anyone who wants to learn or already knows how to quilt.
The guild is welcoming new members and the next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Visit Ashtabula Friendly Quilters on Facebook to view their quilts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.