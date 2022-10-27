CONNEAUT — Rainy weather did little to dampen spirits at the groundbreaking for the city’s new dredged material reclamation facility, which took place Wednesday morning.
City Council President Jon Arcaro opened the event, welcoming everyone to the city and the port.
“This facility has been in the planning stages for many years, since the city received a mandate prohibiting the practice of the open lake dumping of our dredged material,” Arcaro said. “It’s not very often that we would receive funding to mitigate such a mandate. That is why we appreciate the diligent efforts of our city administration, state and federal partners, and our engineers, in obtaining the funding to bring this project to fruition.”
Water and dredged material will be pumped into a series of sluiceways and left to sit, allowing the sediment to settle out of the water. The sediment can then be dried and sold.
Its construction was necessary after a law passed by the Ohio legislature went into effect, banning the open lake dumping of dredged material in an attempt to improve Lake Erie water quality.
Earlier this year, City Council awarded the contract for the construction of the facility to Independence Excavating for $11.47 million.
The project is also a public-private partnership, with Canadian National providing the land for the facility, Arcaro said.
Arcaro said Congressman Dave Joyce was instrumental in securing funding to help dredge the harbor once the project is complete.
Joyce said if the port is not properly dredged, ships coming into Conneaut would have to bring half-loads of material.
“There’s a finite number of ships, there’s a finite number of trips they can make, and if they aren’t fully loaded, then we’re running at half the capacity, which continually adds to our supply line issues,” Joyce said. “It’s very important that we fix this, once and for all.”
He said he was happy to help the project come to fruition.
Jamie Lockwood, vice president of strategy for Canadian National, said CN is proud of their facility in Conneaut.
“The 40-acre dredged material facility is an excellent example of the cooperation between the city of Conneaut, the (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers), Ashtabula County and the federal government, and CN, to come together, create an economically viable means for safely disposing of the dredge spoils” Lockwood said.
The first vessel arrived in Conneaut in 1882, and the iron ore industry has had a symbiotic relationship with Conneaut since then, he said.
Joy Mulinex, director of the Ohio Lake Erie Commission, said the final funding for the project was secured in April.
“Things can move fast when there’s a will to get things done,” she said.
The Clean Water Act recently turned 50, and sites like the dredged material facility are examples of how Ohio is working to improve water quality, she said.
Scudder Mackey, chief of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Office of Coastal Management, said the project will provide a springboard for economic development in Conneaut and in the region.
“I am really glad to see this project moving forward,” Mackey said. “We started this in 2015, with the help of the Lake Erie Initiative. The funds, $4 million, were granted in 2018, a lot of the original engineering and design work was accomplished. In 2021, we provided an additional $1.9 million and now we have the ARPA funding, that’s sort of the capstone, and allows this whole project to move forward.”
Mackey thanked Joyce and the state’s congressional delegation for their work on pushing the project forward.
He praised the team who worked on the project.
David Emerman, assistant chief of the Ohio EPA Division of Surface Water, said Conneaut Harbor is critical to the economy.
“To maintain this harbor, it requires the fine work of the Army Corps of Engineers, who removes 100,000 tons annually, of material that accumulates naturally at the bottom of the harbor,” he said. “But where to put all that material?”
There was no immediately available solution on what to do with dredged material after open lake dumping, but the Ohio EPA, ODNR, the Lake Erie Commission and the Army Corps of Engineers announced the problem could be solved if everyone worked together, Emerman said.
He praised Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday for his work on the project. “When I met Jim five years ago, we didn’t know what we were building, we didn’t know where we were building it, and we didn’t know how we were funding it,” Emerman said.
Hockaday said getting the project to this point has been difficult.
“Ultimately, this project is to make Lake Erie healthier,” he said.
Open lake dumping of dredged material contributes to algae blooms, Hockaday said.
“Good stewardship is imperative, but we need to keep the economic value of this important component of the global supply chain intact as well,” he said. “This port provides over $6 billion in business revenue in the economy, and over 32,000 American jobs.
“This project is amazing, because it balances the need for economic growth with environmental reality,” he said. “Moreover, this is not some short-term fix. This facility is rated for 40 years of service, and will likely last much longer.”
CN leased the site of the facility to the city for 40 years, at the cost of $1, Hockaday said.
Hockaday said he has been working on this project for nearly seven years.
“There was more than one time this project looked dead, but (council) continued to support my efforts, and get this to the starting line,” Hockaday said. “So I want to say thank you to all the current members of council and past members of council that have allowed us to work toward this solution.”
Hockaday said the contractor will likely work on leveling the site and maybe start stockpiling material in the area this fall. “There’s so much material that has to travel into the site,” he said.
The hope is to finish the facility next year, in time to complete at least one round of dredging in 2023, he said.
“Possibly, for the foreseeable future, we’re probably going to run a spring/fall dredge, to catch up with the extra material,” Hockaday said. The harbor was last dredged in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.