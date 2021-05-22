ASHTABULA — Castle Block Properties LLC, a real estate interest with close ties to Renew Partners LLC, broke ground on the historic Castle Block property Friday on Center Street in downtown Ashtabula.
More than 30 community leaders, business owners and partners attended the groundbreaking under bright sunshine and 75-degree weather.
The project includes new apartments, renovation of commercial space, demolition of a house, a parking lot and site development. With a price tag of $4 million, the project is being financed by Erie Bank, along with state and federal historic tax credits.
Leading the development efforts for Castle Block Properties LLC are Chuck Borsukoff and Shawn Neece, who are also the founding members of Renew Partners LLC, a development and management company focused on redevelopment in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties.
“This is a very neat project for Sean [Neece] and I,” Borsukoff said. “We’ve done a lot of work and we’re happy we can take it to the next level.”
Neece said a project like this takes a lot of money. He thanked Erie Bank and “everybody who made this happen.”
Leasing of the retail space is going well, and he’s especially excited about the new, modern apartments that will occupy the second floor and some of the first floor of the building.
“It’s been a long time since there have been new apartments in downtown,” he said.
Dominick Durante of LDA Architects of Cleveland, who provided all architectural services while JCI Contractors of Ashtabula, is overseeing the construction.
“It’s a really nice building and it will have some really nice apartments inside with modern bathrooms and kitchens,” he said.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV said it’s a privilege to attend the groundbreaking on behalf of the commissioners. He thanked Borsukoff and Neece for investing in the community.
Borsukoff and Neece are no strangers to renovating historic buildings and garnering historic tax credits for this type of project. Renew Partners is responsible for developing the historic Hotel Ashtabula into Signature Health. They also own the building through its 4726 Main Avenue LLC affiliate. The hotel’s 55,000-square-foot historic adaptive reuse rehabilitation project is the largest in Ashtabula County’s history.
Renew’s other projects include the historic Mentor Village Hall, the historic Chardon Post Office, a Hampton Inn by Hilton, AQUA Ohio’s operations center and many others throughout northeast Ohio. In the future, they are going to be involved in construction of a new Marriott at Spire in Harpersfield Township.
“Our group is already heavily invested in downtown Ashtabula,” Borsukoff said. “We are pleased to embark on this new development and be part of the resurgence of downtown.”
Neece said they look forward to continuing their development activities in Ashtabula.
Work on the Carlisle’s and Masonic buildings is slated to begin in June, he said.
The Castle Block was built along Center Street by Henry Lawton Morrison in 1898. Morrison was a dry goods merchant who was a founding director of the Farmer’s National Bank and the PY&A Railroad. He also served four terms as mayor.
Morrison occupied various buildings on Main Avenue before building the Castle Block. He named the building after his wife, Nancy Pamela Castle. The property was managed by Morrison heirs until it was purchased by Borsukoff and Neece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.