JEFFERSON — Fans of professional wrestling will get a kick from a July 30 event.
Great Lakes WrestleFest will take place at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 30, with doors opening at 2 p.m.
Tony Capo, one of the organizers of the event, said preparations for the event are going well. The event was first held in 2021 as a way to raise interest for Great Lakes Geek Fest, which took place in October of last year.
Absolute Intense Wrestling will host a tournament at the event.
Capo said, after the 2021 event, organizers were determined to host the event again.
“We’re trying to put as much festival into Wrestlefest as we can,” Capo said. “So to open up, we’re going to have a wrestling match, then a [live] podcast, then a wrestling match and a podcast.
“I think we’re going to have four different live podcasts, they’ll probably last 45 minutes to a half an hour each,” Capo said. “During that time, we’re going to have vendors there.”
A number of toy vendors will be present at the event, he said.
There will be meet and greets with Bill Alfonso.
“Any ticket you buy from us, you can add on a VIP, and that includes a Bill Alfonso meet and greet,” Capo said.”He was a ref for the WWE at one time, he was also part of ECW.”
Last year’s event was good, Capo said.
“Things went well enough to encourage us to try it again,” Capo said. “It’ll take a little while for it to catch on in the area, but as long as we’re the same response that we had last year, hopefully we receive this year, hopefully we’ll go into the third year for it.
Part of this year’s event will be the Bill Alfonso Hardcore Tournament
“The Hardcore tournament will start at 5:30 or 6 p.m.,” Capo said.
In addition to everything else at the event, a number of video game consoles will be set up at the event to let attendees play various wrestling games.
Some of the games will have independent wrestlers from the event available for players to play.
“We’ll have at least two or three consoles set up with televisions to play various vintage wrestling games, and some of the newer stuff as well,” Capo said.
Capo said he hopes the event catches on.
“I’d love to keep doing this with the community, it’s just a lot of fun,” he said.
