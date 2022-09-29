ASHTABULA — The Great Lakes Geek Fest returns this year, bringing a dose of nerdy culture to the area on Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..
Chris Panzone, one of the Geek Fest organizers, said the event will be similar to last year’s.
“We really enjoyed how last year turned out,” Panzone said.
This is the third year for the event, which first took place in Geneva in 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. In 2021, the event moved from Geneva to the Mt. Carmel Banquet Center, located at 1200 East 21st Street in Ashtabula.
The event will include lots of local vendors and artists, he said.
A professional cosplay company will be running the event’s cosplay competition, and the 501st Legion, a Star Wars cosplay group, will be attending, he said.
“We’ve got a few more local YouTube and broadcast personalities that we’re going to be spotlighting,” Panzone said. “So we’ve got not only your typical artists that you’d see at a convention like this, but we’re starting to focus more on some of the digital artists the area has to offer.”
There are also panels lined up for the event.
“One new thing we are doing this year is we’re adding a small video gaming section,” Panzone said.
Great Lakes Wrestlefest, another event organized by the same group, included a similar area, with numerous wrestling games available to play.
“We tried it at Wrestlefest and it went very well,” Panzone said. “We figured we might as well run with it and expand on that.”
Organizing the event has gone well this year.
“As soon as we posted the vendor applications were live, we started having applications pour in,” Panzone said. “We haven’t really had to struggle and go out and find vendors and booths.”
There are almost no vendor spots and artist booths remaining, he said.
Work started planning the event as soon as Wrestlefest finished.
About 1,700 people attended the event last year, he said. “It was pretty much full from open to close last year,” Panzone said. “We had a packed house the whole time.”
Admittance to this year’s event is $5 for adults, and kids can attend for free.
