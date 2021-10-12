The Great Lakes Geek Fest is scheduled to take place on Oct. 23, with vendors, panels and other events planned for the event.
Planning for the event is going pretty well so far, said Tony Capo, one of the organizers of the event.
This year, Great Lakes Geek Fest will take place at Mount Caramel Banquet Center, Capo said. The event will take place on Oct. 23, starting at 10 a.m.. In 2019, the first year the festival took place, the event was split between the Geneva Community Center and the Geneva Recreation Center, which were approximately two blocks apart.
Capo said the banquet center is slightly larger than the two combined venues. “It’s nice just having one venue, one location,” Capo said.
There will be comic book vendors, artists and crafters at the event, Capo said. A large number of the artists at the event are from the local area, he said.
Chris Panzone, one of the organizers of the event, said the festival is shaping up well. “We have a full day of awesome panels and other events,” he said. “Definitely something going on that can keep people having fun from when we open to when we close.”
The events will include game shows, panels, and workshops, Panzone said.
One of the panels will be presented by Absolute Intense Wrestling, an organization that operates a wrestling academy near Cleveland, Panzone said. A panel on costume design will be presented by Akron-based Rubber City Cosplay, who will also be running the event’s costume contest, he said.
“There’s a little bit for everyone,” Panzone said.
There will be food trucks at the event, in addition to food being served from the banquet center’s kitchen. Event organizer John Smith said proceeds from the food sold from the banquet center’s kitchen will go to fund the festival for next year. Having access to the kitchen is helpful for the event, Smith said.
Panzone said this year’s event is bigger than it was in 2019. “The first year, we had a decent amount of panels, a good amount of vendors,” he said. “This year, we’ve got almost 40 vendors.”
The event was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Entry to the event costs $5, and is free for children under 10, Panzone said.
Panzone said there are a ton of local artists and vendors at the event this year. “It’s an awesome opportunity to not only come and enjoy all the panels and stuff, but to support the local artists and the people who have passions for this stuff in the community,” Panzone said.
