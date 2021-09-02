Great Geauga County Fair starts today in Burton

BURTON — The Great Geauga County Fair opens today and continues through Labor Day weekend at the Geauga County Fairgrounds.
This year marks the 199th anniversary of the fair and there’s lots of entertainment lined up, including horse shows, a rodeo, a demolition derby, live music, truck and tractor pulls, a free country music show, livestock shows, carnival rides, games and plenty of fair food.
The Geauga County Fair is known for its old-time contests, such as its apple pie, chicken flying, rooster crowing and frog jumping contests.
The fairgrounds boast 152 acres with more than 70 buildings, filled with more than 12,000 exhibits and four midways packed with food, games and vendors.
Even Mother Nature will shine on the five-day fair, with temperatures predicted to be in the low 70s, with sunny skies and little chance of rain until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
New to the fair this year is a sea lion splash show where families will be able to watch live sea lions perform. The act will have several performances over the span of the fair.
Fairgoers are able to purchase tickets in advance online to streamline fair admission and accessing ticketed events. Advance admission tickets are $8, $10 at the gate. Tickets for special events also available online. For a complete guide to events, go to www.geaugafair.com/entertainment.html.
The main entrance to the fairgrounds is at 14373 N. Cheshire St., Burton.
