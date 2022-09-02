BURTON — The Great Geauga County Fair celebrates its 200th year through Labor Day, with animals, rides, a rodeo, pig racing, lots of horse shows, a demolition derby, a tiger show, fireworks and more.
The fair started in 1823 and has been held every year since, making it the oldest continuous county fair in Ohio, according to its website.
The fair features more than 13,000 exhibits, more than 2,000 animals — all on 151 acres.
A huge part of the popularity of the fair is the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Area on the southeastern end of the fairgrounds, where youngsters can fish in a stocked pond.
Fair organizers expect nearly 300,000 people to pass through the gates this year to experience fun, family entertainment.
Regular admission tickets are $10; grandstand shows range from $7 to $15.
Senior citizens and veterans get in free today, and Monday is Family Day, discount ride bands are $10.
The fairgrounds are at 14373 N. Cheshire St., Burton, Ohio 44021.
For more information, go to geaugafair.com, or call 440-834-1846.
