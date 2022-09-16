Saturday, Sept. 24

10 a.m.

• Welcome by Jamboree President Dave Johnson. Blessing of the Festival by Pastor Mike Rose, Peoples Church.

10:10 a.m.

• Introduction of Grape Jamboree spokesperson Jeff Tanchak, Chief Meteorologist from Cleveland 19 News

10:15 a.m.

• Performance by Long Road Home

11:45 a.m.

• Youngster Grape Stomping — Five contestants under the age of 12 will be chosen to participate. Sign-up begins at 11:15 a.m. behind the main stage.

12:15 p.m.

• Grape Stomping — Five Contestants will be selected to compete. Sign-up begins at 11:45 am behind the main stage.

1:30 p.m.

• Jamboree Parade

3 p.m.

• Welcome & Plaque Presentation to the Honorary Parade Marshals, 2019 Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year Richard Arndt and 2021 Citizen of the Year Joseph Cooper.

3:10 p.m.

• Introduction of the 2022 Miss Grapette and her Court

3:20 p.m.

• Parade Awards

3:30 p.m.

• Baby Contest — Open to 2 to 4 year olds, sign-up begins at 3:00 pm behind the main stage.

5 p.m.

• Pie Eating Contest — Five contestants will be chosen to participate. Sign-up begins at 4:30 pm behind the main stage.

5:30 p.m.

• Performance by Nick Walker

7 p.m.

• Performance by Jason Alan Magic

8:30 p.m.

• Performance by Direct Energy

Sunday, Sept. 25

10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

• Community Church Service on the Stage

Noon

• Baby Contest — Open to babies newborn through 23 months, signup begins at 11:30 am behind the main stage.

12:45 p.m.

• Junior Grape Stomping — Five contestants under the age of 18 will be chosen to participate. Sign-up begins at 12:15 pm behind the main stage.

1:15 p.m.

• Adult Grape Stomping — Open to adults 18 — 99 years old, sign-up begins at 12:45 pm behind the main stage.

2 p.m.

• Jamboree Parade

3:40 p.m.

• Welcome and introduction of Festival Queens from all parts of Ohio

4:20 p.m.

• Parade Awards

4:30 p.m.

• Performance by Geneva GI’s

5:15 p.m.

• Performance by the Worship Team from Peoples Church of Geneva.

6:15 p.m.

• Performance by Kavan

7:45 p.m.

• Performance by Rick K and the Allnighters

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you