Saturday, Sept. 24
10 a.m.
• Welcome by Jamboree President Dave Johnson. Blessing of the Festival by Pastor Mike Rose, Peoples Church.
10:10 a.m.
• Introduction of Grape Jamboree spokesperson Jeff Tanchak, Chief Meteorologist from Cleveland 19 News
10:15 a.m.
• Performance by Long Road Home
11:45 a.m.
• Youngster Grape Stomping — Five contestants under the age of 12 will be chosen to participate. Sign-up begins at 11:15 a.m. behind the main stage.
12:15 p.m.
• Grape Stomping — Five Contestants will be selected to compete. Sign-up begins at 11:45 am behind the main stage.
1:30 p.m.
• Jamboree Parade
3 p.m.
• Welcome & Plaque Presentation to the Honorary Parade Marshals, 2019 Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year Richard Arndt and 2021 Citizen of the Year Joseph Cooper.
3:10 p.m.
• Introduction of the 2022 Miss Grapette and her Court
3:20 p.m.
• Parade Awards
3:30 p.m.
• Baby Contest — Open to 2 to 4 year olds, sign-up begins at 3:00 pm behind the main stage.
5 p.m.
• Pie Eating Contest — Five contestants will be chosen to participate. Sign-up begins at 4:30 pm behind the main stage.
5:30 p.m.
• Performance by Nick Walker
7 p.m.
• Performance by Jason Alan Magic
8:30 p.m.
• Performance by Direct Energy
Sunday, Sept. 25
10:30 — 11:30 a.m.
• Community Church Service on the Stage
Noon
• Baby Contest — Open to babies newborn through 23 months, signup begins at 11:30 am behind the main stage.
12:45 p.m.
• Junior Grape Stomping — Five contestants under the age of 18 will be chosen to participate. Sign-up begins at 12:15 pm behind the main stage.
1:15 p.m.
• Adult Grape Stomping — Open to adults 18 — 99 years old, sign-up begins at 12:45 pm behind the main stage.
2 p.m.
• Jamboree Parade
3:40 p.m.
• Welcome and introduction of Festival Queens from all parts of Ohio
4:20 p.m.
• Parade Awards
4:30 p.m.
• Performance by Geneva GI’s
5:15 p.m.
• Performance by the Worship Team from Peoples Church of Geneva.
6:15 p.m.
• Performance by Kavan
7:45 p.m.
• Performance by Rick K and the Allnighters
