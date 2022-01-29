GENEVA — Organizers of the Grape Jamboree are moving forward to make the September festival better than ever, said Brian Kelly who is chairman of the festival committee.
The event is scheduled for the last weekend in September after the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to the pandemic.
“We are going full gear,” Kelly said. “Our main goal is to get people outside and get some fresh air.”
Kelly said discussions on entertainment negotiations have started. He said the committee hopes to get some Nashville acts to the festival.
Kelly said the event will follow appropriate procedures regarding the pandemic including signage regarding masks and other procedures that may be applicable at the time of the event.
The West Main paving project is scheduled to begin in the fall, but is likely to begin after the festival, Kelly said. He said the 2023 Grape Jamboree could have more challenges with the road work scheduled to last for more than a year.
Last year several groups held small events on the Grape Jamboree weekend, but Kelly said it is likely there will be the full traditional parades on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The downtown area will be blocked off for vendors on Route 20 and portions of North and South Broadway.
Kelly said they want it to be a big “Homecoming” since the event has not occurred since 2019. Many families schedule their vacations around the event and return home for the weekend.
