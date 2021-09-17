Grape Jamboree committee working on next year

GENEVA — The 2021 version of the Grape Jamboree will not occur, but work is underway to make sure the event returns in 2022.
“We are already working on next year. We’ve had some meetings,” said Brian Kelly, president of the Grape Jamboree board of directors.
“We are as bummed as everyone else (but) looking at the COVID numbers in Ashtabula County I don’t feel bad about the decision,” he said.
The next step in the process will be working on logistics with the city for the 2022 event and nailing down the entertainment contracts, Kelly said.
A few local churches and groups are having a few small grape featured events on Sept. 25 which would have been the Saturday of Grape Jamboree.
“We are having a ‘mini jam’ on Sept. 25 at the Farmers Market at the Geneva United Methodist Church,” said Jeannie Henry, who is helping organize the event.
She said it will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include take-out meals, featuring grlled pork tenderloin, prepared by guest chef Lisa Pucci Delgado. Tickets are available by calling the church at 440-466-2817 by Sept. 20. Meals will be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sept. 25.
The Harpersfield United Methodist church will be selling grape pies, smoked turkey legs and pulled pork sandwiches.
The Geneva Kiwanis Club is also planning an 8 a.m. to noon pancake breakfast at the Geneva UMC on Sept. 25, Henry said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.