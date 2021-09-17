Grape growers are biding their time before harvest as warm, dry weather is helping to nurture grapes after an early summer with lots of rain.
Northeastern Ohio grape growers wait a little longer than most growers state-wide because temperatures remain colder longer, said Ohio Wine Producers Association Executive Director Donniella Winchell.
“The rest of the state is really cleaning up,” Winchell said. \
She said northeastern Ohio is just starting the harvesting process that will likely last until Halloween.
The cold, dry spring, with a bit of a freeze in April, is likely to reduce the overall volume but that isn’t always bad, Winchell said.
“[The reduced volume] can put more energy into the fruit,” She said.
So the grapes that survive can create a sweeter product.
Winchell said the grapes are being crushed and de-stemmed during this early phase of the harvest for those who have started already. She said some wineries are also experimenting with carbonic maceration, which keeps the grapes in their skin for the fermentation process.
“It is allowing us to push some reds [grapes] that are turning heads,” she said.
Matt Meinke, owner of MC Cellars in Harpersfield Township, said the harvest has started well.
“We are knee-deep in whites,” he said of the white-grape harvest.
“The quality is great,” he said.
The late summer warm dry period has aided growers, Meinke said.
Nick Ferrante, owner of Ferrante Winery, said he is waiting to harvest most of his grapes to let them ripen in the ongoing warm weather.
He said the winery usually waits until late September to begin the harvest in earnest, but has been testing new equipment. Ferrante said he expects to be harvesting more seriously in about 10 days.
Ferrante said he has been monitoring the quality of the grapes and they look very good.
“I think people are going to make some really good wine,” he said.
