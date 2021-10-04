Grant will realize project 30 years in the making

CONNEAUT — Funding has been tentatively awarded for a project that has been in the works for decades.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said grant funds had been tentatively awarded to the Conneaut Public Library’s Mid-Town Neighborhood Revitalization project.
Hockaday said the application was submitted by the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners.
“I’m very excited to learn that Ashtabula County has been awarded $650,000 for the Neighborhood Revitalization project in Conneaut that will help in bettering the community,” Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. “We are very supportive of projects just like this that are revitalizing the very communities that we call home in our county.”
Conneaut Public Library Executive Director Kathy Zappitello said the grant will fund several projects that will result in complete development of the block.
“We’re doing this in harmony and in partnership and collaboration with the city of Conneaut,” Zappitello said.
The grant will fund demolition of an apartment building, the development of a corner lot at Madison and Broad streets into a park-like setting with an area for civic gathering, and the construction of an event and performance center.
The event and performance center will face Broad Street, Zappitello said.
“It has an open stage area, it has a concession stand on one side, it has restrooms on the other side,” Zappitello said. The building will contain a storage space for the Friends of the Conneaut Public Library, she said.
“What we’re trying to do is create that anchor for the downtown area,” Zappitello said. “This is the piece of the puzzle that’s going to really kind of glue this mid-town area we’re talking about to our downtown area, but also create a gathering space for our community.”
The project has been in the works for 30 years, Zappitello said. Library officials have always wanted to complete the library’s footprint at its current location.
“It’s been 30 years of brilliant minds sitting around the library board roomplanning for the future, and I just feel like I’ve been handed a baton from the past,” she said.
Zappitello said receiving the grant is huge.
“It took the wishing and the hoping and made it real,” she said.
The Conneaut Public Library has concept drawings, which will now be transformed into architectural plans, Zappitello said.
The grant funds will pay for the construction of the structure, Zappitello said.
“We have much more work to be done to make sure that we will secure additional funds to outfit it the way we imagine it being used,” she said. “Technology, lighting, sound, those kinds of things. Once we’re done with using these grant funds and obviously contributing our own money, it still won’t be everything that we want, and we’re going to have to continue to work hard to make sure that we can outfit it with the things that our community needs.”
Zappitello said she expects the project to take several years. There are a number of steps that need to be taken in sequence for the project, she said.
The city will also be undertaking projects that will impact the area, including widening and adding parking to Madison Street, and widening the intersection of Broad and Madison streets, Zappitello said.
“So what we’re really going to try to do is really blend these projects together in the most cohesive way we can, to allow for the proper flow of traffic and also pedestrians through this mid-town area,” Zappitello said. “It’s going to take a lot of plate-spinning, and juggling and working together with all of these other infrastructure projects, but we’re up to the challenge.”
