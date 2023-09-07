ASHTABULA — Ashtabula City Council accepted a $155,600 grant Tuesday night to buy life-saving equipment for the city’s firefighters.
Since 2001, Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) have helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and other hazards.
City Manager Jim Timonere recommended using the grant money to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and related equipment from Fire Force Inc. of Hudson.
Council unanimously approved an ordinance allowing him to enter into the agreement.
City Council also approved the manager’s request for an ordinance to buy a refuse trailer to haul garbage and debris for $143,000.
In other business:
• Council approved a contract to have GreatWave Communications provide internet services for the new City Hall buildings at the north end of Main Avenue at a cost of $2,050 a month.
Timonere said he hopes to move city offices into the buildings at the end of November, or beginning of December.
• Council approved a $31,500 contract with Wilkinson Paving for new sidewalks and curbing along Lake Avenue.
• Free fall leaf bag pickup begins Sept. 25 in the harbor, Timonere said.
It continues every other week, he said.
The harbor route is Walnut Boulevard, south to Carpenter Road and the Ashtabula River to the city limits.
The ward route is all homes not picked up by the harbor route. The leaf bags will be picked up on their respective trash day.
For curbside pickup, leaves must be bagged in biodegradable bags.
Sticks and branches should be bundled no longer than three feet and no more than 20 pounds.
• Trick or Treat will take place from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 28
• Disney will be the theme of the 2023 Downtown Ashtabula Christmas Parade, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Nov. 17, with lineup at 6 p.m.
City Council’s next regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Municipal Building.
