During my Memorial Day get-together with Delightful Granddaughter and friends, she told quite a story!
First, a little background — I enjoy going into my granddaughter’s workplace, a local grocery store, and saying hi. It gives me joy to see her and I am proud of her. She recently moved to the store’s bakery and I couldn’t wait to see her in her new hairnet and apron.
When I went there, she was working in the back and she didn’t see me. So ...
This is where Delightful Granddaughter’s version of the story picks up:
“Grandmaw bursts through the ‘employees only’ door and calls my name. [Delightful Granddaughter mimics my voice] It was so embarrassing! A co-worker asked me if it was my mom. I said, ‘No, it’s my Grandmaw. She has dementia!’”
This story garnered uproarious laughter from my young guests.
“WHAT!?” I squawked.
More laughter.
I couldn’t believe it — Delightful Granddaughter telling tall tales about her dear old Grandmaw!
For the record, I don’t have dementia, I just can’t remember anything. But, I’m “with it” enough to know old age is in the present, not the future.
When I started thinking about it, I came up with a few things I’ve recently noticed:
• Doctors look like children. The last time I went to the dentist, I swear the oral surgeon was a 14-year-old girl.
• If I dress my age, I look old. If I try to dress young, I look even older.
• Alcohol isn’t for fun, it’s a medical necessity.
• No one my age is having babies, but rather, we are gushing over our grandbabies.
• I eat dinner early, otherwise, I get indigestion.
• At a restaurant, I usually order from the senior menu.
• I give directions by old landmarks. For example, “Take Jefferson Road past the old Bargain Mart, turn left at the old Tops Grocery store, head east until you reach the plaza where the old Hills store was.”
• I may remember you, but not your name.
• WebMD has become my homepage. Worried about a weird mole? I look it up on the internet! Stomach pain? Look it up on the internet!
• The rocking chair is the closest thing to a roller coaster that I will get on.
• Getting lucky means I remembered where I parked my car.
Seriously, one day I was getting carded at the Cove Niteclub at Geneva-on-the-Lake, and the next, I’m getting mail from Medicaid supplemental insurance.
That’s life in the fast lane, I guess.
Staff writer Shelley Terry always knew she would get old, she just didn’t think it would happen so fast.
