After the Star Beacon published Grand Valley Local Schools’ start dates for grades K-12, the district sent out a revised schedule for the first day for kindergarten students. Kindergarten boys will have their first day of class Aug. 31, and kindergarten girls will start Sept. 1. All kindergarten students will start attending class Sept. 2.
Grand Valley updates kindergarten start times
Brian Haytcher
reporter
