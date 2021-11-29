ORWELL — A guest speaker reinforced the message of resiliency for students in the Grand Valley Local School District.
Brad Hurtig, a resident of northwest Ohio, spent Wednesday morning telling students from elementary through high school what it was like to lose both his arms and still live his life at a high level.
“You could have heard a pin drop in that gym,” said Grand Valley High School Principal Roberta Cozzad who helped arrange the event.
Cozzad said the school district decided to make resiliency the school’s defining goal after seeing how easy children would get frustrated when faced with a challenge.
She said the students were really interested in Hurtig’s prosthetic arms, but also learned what it took for him to return from the incident that changed his life forever.
“It took him two years to learn how to tie his shoes,” Cozzad said.
The school administrators put together the program entitled (Getting Results in Tough Times or GRITT) with teachers and other community members. She said children make goals and then learn how to follow them up in ways they can learn perseverance.
Once a month the students have a half day off school after reviewing their goals with peers, teachers and wrestling with the speakers message, Cozzad said.
“We want to change the culture,” she said.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, school teachers and administrators were sensing a “give up” mentality in the students.
“We can’t address academic goals until we have a handle on the social and emotional health of the students,” she said.
“We talked about getting results in tough times,” Cozzad said of the infancy of the program. She said input from community leaders in addition to school personnel was helpful.
Cozzad said the program is scheduled to be longer than one school year and hopes it will even impact parents as they see changes in their children’s lives. She said the program leaders are already seeing successes and failures in the process and will continue to adjust as needed.
