ORWELL — The Grand Valley Area Local School District agreed to a two-year tentative contract agreement with the teacher’s union on Monday evening, said Superintendent William Nye.
“We did get a two-year agreement with the Grand Valley Education Association,” Nye said. He said the teachers got a two-percent raise each year, but the union gave a back a lot by agreeing to pay more for their health care.
In other business
• Fifteen supplemental contracts were approved by the board for roles ranging from detention supervisor, to academic challenge advisor to special music program directors.
• Set up line items for federal programs for the 2021-22 school year for a total of $482,319.12.
• Approved contracts with the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center to provide a services including occupational and physical therapy.
• Approved a $14,406.31 contract with Ashtabula County Continued Education Support Services for the 2021-22 school year.
• Conducted an executive session to discuss negotiations with the union representing employees in the district that are not teachers.
