ORWELL — Students who struggled through the coronavirus pandemic are receiving extra instruction thanks to a summer program in the Grand Valley Local School District.
Superintendent William Nye said a program for all ages is underway in the district through the month of June. He said the high and middle schools are conducting a half-day program for students who struggled during the school year.
He said an elementary school summer program is also underway. He said about 10 percent of the middle high school students participated and about 20 percent of the elementary school students.
Nye said the summer school program was “highly suggested” for students experiencing academic difficulty during the school year. He said the Ohio Department of Education has also advised remedial work for struggling students.
Nye said Giergi Haxhiu, the new middle school principal, will be leading some back-to-school summer events.
The superintendent said he has also been busy looking for staff.
“I am trying to hire teachers and they are hard to find,” Nye said.
An item on Monday’s school board agenda includes the possibility of starting an assessment process in the fall to determine community needs for a potential project, Nye said. He said the center would respond to potential educational and economic issues for students in the district.
Nye said he hopes to start the process in September and have all the data in hand by the end of the year. The information would be used to determine what needs might be met by the district if specific services could be provided at the school.
A similar approach has been successfully used in the Ashtabula Area City Schools system. Nye said the assessment is important because community input is essential if any potential program is to be successful.
