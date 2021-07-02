ORWELL — The Grand Valley Area Local School Board approved a plan to work with Community Action regarding a proposed learning center to meet the needs of the entire student, said GVALS Superintendent William Nye.
Nye said a family liaison has been hired to work on the assessment and Ashtabula County Community Action Agency will be using funds provided by the Ashtabula Foundation as well.
A similar project, with the help of Community Action, became a reality in the Ashtabula Area City School district after a similar assessment several years ago.
Nye said the research to determine what the needs of students, and parents, in the district is essential to the success of the potential project.
A variety of needs may come out of the research. He said it could be the need for a dentist to be available on site at the school from time to time, a class for parents on computer learning or a support group of grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
“It all depends on what the community needs are,” Nye said.
The school board also approved a program to help students learn life lessons in addition to reading, writing and arithmetic. He said once a month students and staff will work on specific tasks under a program called “Getting Results in Touch Times.”
Nye said the program is designed to build self-value in doing well at school and realizing how a good education can enhance a student’s life.
“We might do a study on how to plan your day and be successful,” he said.
Nye said a half a day once a month will be designated for the program.
In other school board business:
* Several supplemental coaches and other employees were approved at the Monday board meeting. along with a two-percent raise was for Lisa Moodt, treasurer, Nye, Angelique Morse, elementary principal and Ellen Winer, director of pupil services; Terrance Hejduk, maintenance supervisor; Douglas Sarbach, technology coordinator, Frank Shreve, athletic diretor, Diane Ferguson, EMIS student services coordinator, Arleen Kovats, administrative secretary, Stacie Orosz, assistant treasurer.
• The purchase of a school bus for $58,745 was approved. The board also accepted several donations to the district, including $16,763.05 from the Grand Valley Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.
