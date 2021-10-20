ORWELL — Grand Valley Local School officials spent more than a half hour answering questions regarding the district’s masking policy and how children were going to make up for lost time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents expressed concerns regarding how their children were going to catch up after losing instruction time during the pandemic. Superintendent William Nye said the district has a plan and asked the three school principals to relate their strategy.
Grand Valley Middle School Principal Gjergi Hixhiu said the district is working with an interactive learning company that specializes in finding gaps in childrens’ learning. He explained how parents can get on the website and evaluate their child’s progress.
“It will give you an account about where your child is at,” he said.
“We are very concerned about kids being behind,” Nye said.
More than 50 people attended the meeting, many with concerns over the district’s mandatory mask policy.
“Nobody likes masks, but if someone comes with an infectious disease, the health department quarantines for 14 days,” Nye said. He said if the students are masked, the quarantine protocols are different and involve less time in quarantine.
One parent questioned the need for masking and asked Nye to look at the Cardinal Local School District policy that did not have a mandatory mask mandate and a different approach to school safety. Nye said he would look into the district’s policy.
Questions of masks causing a child to have headaches or get a lack of oxygen were also discussed. Nye said he was concerned about quarantine that increased the amount of students not present earlier this year.
“At one point we had 200 kids out,” Nye said. He said only a few students had COVID-19, but quarantining mandated that the bulk of the students stay home.
Audrianna Byler expressed her frustration with the mandate and questioned whether, masks not properly cleaned, make any difference in a school setting.
In other business
• Approved part-time employees, accepted the certification of administrators regarding the Ohio Teachers Evaluation system and volunteers for the indoor track club.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between the school board and the Grand Valley Education Association to increase the number of supplemental contracts in the collective bargaining agreement.
• Approved $20,000 to bond the superintendent and board president for Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.
• Accepted donations from the Orwell Memorial Unit 719 and Mack Plumbing and Hydronics Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.