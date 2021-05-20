ORWELL — Grand Valley Local Schools face a brighter financial picture thanks to aid from the State of Ohio and the federal government, said Treasurer Lisa Moodt.
“It looks better than what we thought last year,” Moodt said. She said money from the federal stimulus packages has helped stabilize the budget and allow for some expenditures that were cut to be reinstated.
One of the positions brought back for the 2021-22 school year is a middle school administrator, Moodt said. She said Gjergj Haxhiu has been hired to fill the position starting Aug. 1 on a three-year contract.
Moodt said the federal Early and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds were extremely helpful in keeping the district moving ahead financially. She said the first batch of ESSER Cares funding has already been spent.
The applications for ESSER II funds have been completed and ESSER II ARP funds, the third round of stimulus legislation passed earlier this year, will help the district as well.
Some of the early federal assistance money has been used to provide hot spot Internet access for students studying from home and for other expenditures that were related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It really took pressure off the general fund,” she said.
During a Monday evening school board meeting, the retirement of teacher Karen Glotzbecker was accepted and the retirement of Jane Robakewicz, a transportation aide was received.
Moodt said the district is also purchasing a school bus for $77,000. She said the purchase will include ESSER funds.
