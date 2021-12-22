ORWELL — The deadline to fill out surveys regarding a proposed “community learning center” approach to filling the needs of district residents was extended a month to get more feedback from the community, said Grand Valley Local Schools Superintendent William Nye.
Nye said between 100 and 150 surveys have been received, but the school district would like more information from people who might have used the center.
“We want programs that people will take advantage of,” Nye said.
The idea has been implemented in the Ashtabula Area City Schools with the Dragon Empowerment Center. The center offers a variety of programs to help improve the quality of life of students and their families, such as dental and eye exams, as well as free clothing and other necessities.
Nye said the school district is shrinking so physical space to house such programs should be available.
In other business
• The board acknowledged Mike Pucel’s final board meeting.
• Received information concerning $2,950 received for the Coats for Kids project.
• Approved family medical leave for five employees.
